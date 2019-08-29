Investigation launched into incident involving Ireland defender Richard Keogh

DERBY COUNTY AND Nottingham Forest are investigating an incident involving defender Richard Keogh which took place shortly after their Carabao Cup meeting on Tuesday night.

Goals from Albert Adomah, Joe Lolley and Joao Carvalho saw Forest prevail 3-0 at the City Ground to book their place in the third round, where they will face Arsenal at the Emirates.

Ireland international Keogh was involved in an alleged altercation with a Forest groundsman after full-time during the visitors’ warm-down. Photographs published after the game show the defender with blood on his neck.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of his side’s Championship meeting with Brentford this weekend, Derby manager Phillip Coco confirmed that an investigation into the incident would take place.

“It’s always negative if an incident happens on the pitch, especially after the game,” he said.

“At the moment both clubs are investigating what happened, so I can’t say too much.

“I have spoken to Richard, as well as other members of the club, and it is still ongoing. There will be an announcement if something happens.”

Keogh was today named in Mick McCarthy’s 25-man Ireland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier versus Switzerland and friendly match against Bulgaria.

