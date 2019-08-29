This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 29 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shane Long and Robbie Brady miss out as McCarthy finalises Irish squad for Swiss qualifier

Jack Byrne and James McCarthy make the cut, however.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 11:22 AM
40 minutes ago 5,295 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4786982
Shane Long.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Shane Long.
Shane Long.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SHANE LONG AND Robbie Brady have missed out as Irish manager Mick McCarthy today finalised his squad for next week’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Switzerland. 

Having named a 40-man provisional squad last week, McCarthy today whittled it down to 25 players and Brady misses out with a rib injury.

Meanwhile, Long’s falling out of favour at Southampton has harmed his international prospects: the striker has yet to make a matchday squad in the Premier League this season and could only manage a substitute appearance in the Carabao Cup earlier this week. 

Long’s club-mate Michael Obafemi drops out of the squad to link up with Stephen Kenny’s U21s, as do Troy Parrott and Nathan Collins. 

Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne does make the cut, and James McCarthy is included in a finalised McCarthy squad for the first time having secured first-team minutes at Crystal Palace. 

Mark Travers is included after his penalty shootout heroics for Bournemouth last night, while Alan Browne is included having been forced out of all of McCarthy’s previous squads through injury. 

“The big thing in picking this squad has been game-time for the players,” McCarthy told the FAI. 

“I named a 40-man provisional squad a fortnight ago because so many of the players had yet to play for their clubs but thankfully that situation has improved dramatically since then.

“I watched James McCarthy play the full 90 minutes for Palace in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday while Alan Kelly was at Burnley on Wednesday night to see Jeff Hendrick and Kevin Long start against Sunderland.

Alan Browne is back in the team at Preston and Mark Travers started for Bournemouth on Wednesday and saved three penalties. Conor Hourihane scored two goals for Aston Villa at Crewe on Tuesday and Glenn Whelan is playing again now that he has signed for Hearts. It is great to have them back on the pitch ahead of such a big game against the Swiss and then for the friendly against Bulgaria.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing Jack Byrne in action for Rovers against Bohs on Friday night. He got two great goals in Waterford last week and he is the form player for Stephen Bradley right now.”

Ireland are top of Group D with 10 points from four games, although that is somewhat skewed by the fact two of those games were against Gibraltar. The group ends with a much more difficult run of fixtures, beginning with the visit of Switzerland to the Aviva Stadium next Thursday, 5 September. 

The Swiss trail Ireland by six points, but have two games in hand. 

Ireland also face Bulgaria in a friendly game in Dublin on Tuesday, 10 September. 

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Glenn Whelan (Hearts), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Stoke City), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie