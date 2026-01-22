Richie Murphy extends Ulster contract until 2028

ULSTER HAVE confirmed that head coach Richie Murphy has signed a contract extension until 2028.

Fellow coaches Mark Sexton, Willie Faloon and Jimmy Duffy have also committed their future to the province by penning new deals.

Murphy replaced Dan McFarland initially as interim coach in 2024 before signing a two-year contract in May of that year.

There have been positive developments since then, with the team currently third in the BKT United Rugby Championship and securing the third seed in the EPCR Challenge Cup, meaning they will have home advantage in the Round of 16.

“I’m really proud of the way this group has responded and grown over the course of my time here,” said Murphy. “There is a real belief and energy around the place, and it’s been great to see young players step up when given their opportunity. We’re focused on building a squad with real competition for places, and I think we’re only scratching the surface of what this group can achieve.

“To extend my time here means a great deal to me. We want to keep building, keep improving, and make sure Ulster is competing every week at the highest level.”

Ulster also confirmed today that Dan Soper’s contract as Development and Transition Coach remains valid until the summer of 2028.