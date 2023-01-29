Mayo goalkeeper Hennelly set to move at club level to join Dublin's Raheny

MAYO GOALKEEPER ROB Hennelly is set to transfer at club level to play football for Dublin club Raheny.

Hennelly is to make the move from his native Breaffy to the capital, where he has been residing for a number of years.

The goalkeeper revealed the news in an exclusive interview with journalist Edwin McGreal on The Mayo Football Podcast.

Hennelly has featured for Breaffy heavily over the past decade as the side reached four Mayo senior football championship finals (2013, 2015, 2018 and 2020), but were unsuccessful on each occasion.

He will link up with Dublin senior footballers Brian Fenton, Brian Howard and Sean McMahon in the Raheny setup. They competed in the Dublin senior 1 football championship last year, preserving their status with a relegation play-off win over Clontarf.

Hennelly is involved with Mayo again for the 2023 season under new manager Kevin McStay. He didn’t feature in last night’s league draw against Galway as he is currently out injured with a broken toe.

