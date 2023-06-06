Former Munster head coach to fill void left by All Blacks-bound boss

FORMER MUNSTER HEAD coach Rob Penney is to replace All Blacks-bound boss Scott Robertson at Canterbury Crusaders.

The Kiwi, who was in charge at Thomond Park from 2012 to 2014, will be looking to build on the lengthy run of success achieved by his predecessor.

Robertson delivered six Super Rugby championships in the past six seasons and board chairman Grant Jarrold insisted Penney was the perfect replacement given his own track record, citing the 59-year-old’s “maturity and back-to-back success record.”

This will be Penney’s second stint at the helm with Crusaders, the first of which also saw him clinch four national titles on the bounce between 2008-11 before leaving for Munster.

Jarrold added: “Rob impressed us with his leadership qualities, his experience, and his proven ability to innovate on and off the field.”

Penny, who will take over from August, said: “The Crusaders franchise has a strong history and record of success and excellence, both in on-field performance and off-field culture, and I’m excited to immerse myself into the environment.”

