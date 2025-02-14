'You have to re-evaluate where you’re viewed as a player' - New Derry signing on almost slipping out of game

ROBBIE BENSON HAS been around the League of Ireland for so long that fans throughout the country would probably be able to recite his education credentials as much as his football achievements.

Six hundred points in the Leaving Cert and a sharp left foot ensured he earned a scholarship to UCD for a degree in Maths and Chemistry.

After that it was a Master’s in Actuarial Science.

But, after 16 years in the game, including three league titles with Dundalk and that historic Europa League group stage campaign in 2016 under Stephen Kenny, football can still confound even the smartest man in the room.

When he suffered relegation from the Premier Division with Dundalk at the end of 2024, Benson had no idea what was next.

“None, not a clue,” he said, pausing before adding. “And [not for] a long time after that.”

The phone never rang and interest was minimal.

The timing of the confusion was a blessing and a curse. He and his wife just welcomed their newborn, Seanan, into the world that October and did so to a new home they were able to buy in Stamullen.

Advertisement

“It was time to take stock again,” Benson said. “You question why the phone is not ringing as much as it had before. You have to re-evaluate where you’re viewed as a player in the league.

“It’s kind of given me a little bit of drive now to show that I still have it and teams who might have passed on me, to prove them wrong as well.

“It’s just the reality of last year with Dundalk. Football, really, is ‘what have you done lately?’ Even week to week, results have massive mood swingers rather than looking at bigger picture.

“I was part of a team that got relegated last year so there is that side of it, I have to go and prove myself again in the league. That’s something that is a driving factor for me, definitely.

“I wouldn’t be someone to worry too much in general but, actually, being off and having no training was actually good. I was used to no training and being a stay-at-home Dad, but then reality sets in when the new year comes around. You have to get back to reality.”

Robbie Benson (right) with Patrick McEleney. Ciaran Culligan / INPHO Ciaran Culligan / INPHO / INPHO

Former Dundalk teammate Patrick McEleney sounded him out about a move north to Derry. Even though he was leaving to ply his trade with Ballymena United in the Irish League, the midfielder will remain part of the coaching staff under new Candystripes boss Tiernan Lynch.

“I am getting on in my career, and it is going to be if a team is looking to build a squad, they’re going to look for a player they can have for three or four years. They are the kind of players you are competing against to sign somewhere,” Benson says.

“I love playing football, I love competing. I just love every aspect of playing in this league. If I felt my levels dropped off or looked around at lads running rings around me, I don’t want to play football for the sake of it. I want to compete and win things. If we get things right I think we will be very competitive.”

Derry’s overhaul has been significant over the winter, and Benson is one of the experienced new guard challenged with helping the club get over the anguish of how their season collapsed in the final weeks.

At the forefront of change is Lynch, and Benson is determined to repay the faith shown in him.

“I played with some of the lads and you actually kind of forget how good they are being away from seeing them all the time. We’ve a bit of work to do, there are a lot of new players, staff with a new direction.

“Everything that they’ve said to us, the messaging has been really good and it’s down to us how quickly we can implement it. I think we can be very competitive. A lot has been made of derry’s end to the season last year but the last three years they’ve been there or thereabouts.

“[The manager is] very intense, very demanding of us. That’s great for me. I think I can be a good asset for the way they go about it but they can be great for me in terms of driving standards and being on everyone.

“I’ve been really impressed with all of the staff. Everyone is getting on board, it will be how quick we can get it all together because it will be a work in progress, there will be ups and downs.

“Big picture, I’ve been around the league a long time now and been a part of good teams, I get a good sense that this is going to be a good team as well.”

Tonight – Shelbourne v Derry City, Live Virgin Media Two, 7.45pm.