BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 15 November 2020
Advertisement

Robbie Brady 'sure there will be good times ahead' despite winless run

The Irish midfielder is sticking by his manager after a difficult start.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 15 Nov 2020, 10:11 PM
26 minutes ago 529 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5268273
Robbie Brady in action against Wales.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Robbie Brady in action against Wales.
Robbie Brady in action against Wales.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

OKAY, THE USE of the word is complicated by Ireland’s record on their Covid cases, but positives abound within the Irish camp, according to Robbie Brady. 

Speaking to the press after Ireland’s 1-0 Nations League defeat to Wales, Brady said he believed Stephen Kenny is the man to take Ireland forward. 

“It’s been really positive since he’s come in and he’s put his ideas across to us and the lads have bought into it”, said Kenny. “It’s been good. We’ve been creating chances, obviously the goals haven’t come yet but if we score a few it’s a different scenario. There are definitely positives to take from it and once everyone is pushing in the right direction, I’m sure there will be good times ahead.” 

Ireland are on a historically bad run of goalscoring form. Having scored in Kenny’s first game in charge, they’ve failed to since, meaning this six-game goalless stretch is the worst in their history. 

“We’re creating chances, we’ve been a little bit unlucky at times but maybe we can be a little bit more clinical”, said Brady. 

“But we’ll stick at it and like I said there are positives. It’s enjoyable, the way we’re playing, and creating a lot more chances than we had [previously]. So yeah, hopefully we can add a couple.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

But while there have been positive signs from Ireland’s performances under Kenny so far, Brady admitted they have sometimes been clouded by results. 

“Yeah it’s difficult. You know how it is, once you have a few bad results, people start talking and pressure builds. But it’s just one of those things we’ll have to deal with. We’ve all have enough games under our belt to deal with it. So yeah, please God we get a win on Wednesday and we can push on from there.” 

That game on Wednesday is the final Nations League match of the campaign, at home to Bulgaria. Ireland need to at least draw the game to avoid relegation to League C. Kenny praised Brady’s performance this evening, as the Burnley attacker bids to rediscover his form and nail down a regular place in the Irish team. 

“I haven’t had a lot of football over the last couple of years which is not nice at all. It’s been hard. But now that I’ve got a couple of games under my belt I feel fitter, I feel happier in my own play, and trying to get back to the level where I want to be.” 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie