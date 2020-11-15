Robbie Brady 'sure there will be good times ahead' despite winless run

OKAY, THE USE of the word is complicated by Ireland’s record on their Covid cases, but positives abound within the Irish camp, according to Robbie Brady.

Speaking to the press after Ireland’s 1-0 Nations League defeat to Wales, Brady said he believed Stephen Kenny is the man to take Ireland forward.

“It’s been really positive since he’s come in and he’s put his ideas across to us and the lads have bought into it”, said Kenny. “It’s been good. We’ve been creating chances, obviously the goals haven’t come yet but if we score a few it’s a different scenario. There are definitely positives to take from it and once everyone is pushing in the right direction, I’m sure there will be good times ahead.”

Ireland are on a historically bad run of goalscoring form. Having scored in Kenny’s first game in charge, they’ve failed to since, meaning this six-game goalless stretch is the worst in their history.

“We’re creating chances, we’ve been a little bit unlucky at times but maybe we can be a little bit more clinical”, said Brady.

“But we’ll stick at it and like I said there are positives. It’s enjoyable, the way we’re playing, and creating a lot more chances than we had [previously]. So yeah, hopefully we can add a couple.”

But while there have been positive signs from Ireland’s performances under Kenny so far, Brady admitted they have sometimes been clouded by results.

“Yeah it’s difficult. You know how it is, once you have a few bad results, people start talking and pressure builds. But it’s just one of those things we’ll have to deal with. We’ve all have enough games under our belt to deal with it. So yeah, please God we get a win on Wednesday and we can push on from there.”

That game on Wednesday is the final Nations League match of the campaign, at home to Bulgaria. Ireland need to at least draw the game to avoid relegation to League C. Kenny praised Brady’s performance this evening, as the Burnley attacker bids to rediscover his form and nail down a regular place in the Irish team.

“I haven’t had a lot of football over the last couple of years which is not nice at all. It’s been hard. But now that I’ve got a couple of games under my belt I feel fitter, I feel happier in my own play, and trying to get back to the level where I want to be.”