Meath boss hits out - 'It's a joke to be honest with you the way it's gone'

MEATH BOSS ROBBIE Brennan hit out at the new raft of rules in the Gaelic football, in the wake on his side’s dramatic Division 2 success over Westmeath yesterday.

A late goal from Conor Duke clinched a 3-14 to 1-17 success for the Royals, the score sparking controversy as Westmeath boss Dermot McCabe stated afterwards that it should not have stood as it occurred after the 70 minutes had elapsed.

Brennan himself was unsure about whether the goal was going to stand at the time of the strike, highlighting confusion over the hooter system.

“I don’t know I was giving out to the linesman like I was for most of the half so I didn’t actually see it, all I know is when Dukey rattled the net I was gone off like Jose Mourinho down the line like a mad man,” said Brennan, when speaking to LMFM after the game.

“Whether it was gone or not I don’t know, but we didn’t know before the game whether the hooter was in, then it wasn’t, then the clock was in, then it wasn’t so it’s all a bit of a mess that thing at the moment you know.”

Brennan was then asked for his views on a wider level about the changes the FRC have brought to the sport and outlined his unhappiness over the seismic shift that has taken place.

“My own honest opinion is they’ve lost the run of what we’re trying to do, the whole idea here was to try and protect the game and we’re not doing that. That’s not Gaelic football, you turn your phone on and it’s 17-0 to somebody, it’s a joke to be honest with you the way its gone.

It’s a mix of outdoor basketball with a breeze, soccer style defending with eleven behind the ball in zonal stuff, and a bit of rugby thrown in for a few scrums around the middle, god forbid we forget our rugby brethren.”

On the pitch, Meath’s results have undergone a major upswing since their opening night defeat to Cork. They have won four games on the spin and have a strong chance of securing promotion with two games to go, as they entertain Monaghan in Navan on Sunday 16 March and then a trip to play Louth in Inniskeen on Sunday 23 March.