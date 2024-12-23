Robbie Henshaw signs new Leinster and Ireland contract

ROBBIE HENSHAW HAS renewed his central contract with Leinster and Ireland for an additional two years, through to the end of the 2027/28 season.

Henshaw, now 31, made his senior Irish debut against USA in 2013, and has been capped 77 times in total.

Henshaw is one of five players – along with Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson and Peter O’Mahony – to win five Six Nations titles with Ireland.

“It is a great boost to secure my long-term future with the IRFU and I am delighted to get this deal concluded ahead of a busy period”, said Henshaw.

“It is a huge privilege to play rugby in Ireland because we are so well looked after, from coaching, facilities, sports science and player management perspectives. It’s also an incredibly competitive place to play rugby, and,even though we have enjoyed some success in recent years, there is great hunger within Irish rugby to continue driving forward. I believe that my best days are to come and I am excited to continue my journey here in Ireland.”

“Since breaking into the senior international squad 11 years ago, Robbie has been a consistent presence in one of the most competition areas of the Irish backline”, added IRFU high performance director David Humphreys.

“Robbie is a consummate professional and a popular figure who continues to set the bar high. His performances during the recent Autumn Nations Series suggest that there is even more to come and I am delighted that he will continue his playing career here in Ireland and with Leinster.”

Henshaw follows Leinster teammates Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, and James Ryan along with fellow centre Bundee Aki in signing new central contracts with the IRFU this month.