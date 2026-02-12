'I can't help speculation' - Robbie Keane on Tottenham links after Frank sacking

ROBBIE KEANE SAYS he “can’t help speculation” as the former Republic of Ireland international is linked with the Tottenham Hotspurs job.

Asked about the vacancy following his Ferencváros side’s 4-0 win over Csákvár last night, the ex-Spurs striker gave a brief answer before walking out of the TV interview.

Advertisement

“I can’t help speculation,” said Keane.

"I can't help speculation…" 👀



Robbie Keane gave a very brief answer on the Tottenham job before swiftly walking out of the interview. pic.twitter.com/XAgtIzDTp4 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 12, 2026

Thomas Frank was sacked by Tottenham yesterday after Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle. The North London side currently sit just five points above the Premier League relegation zone.

Keane, 45, spent two spells at Spurs during an esteemed playing career, scoring 122 goals and helping the Premier League side to the League Cup in 2007.

The Dubliner recently said it was nice to be linked with a return to the club, but he lets it go over his head.

“I concentrate on what I’m doing. I think it’s nice that your name is there. Who puts it there? I have no clue, but it shows you that I’m doing ok to be even put there. I’m obviously aware of it, but I am happy here,” said the Ferencváros manager last month.