BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 28 March 2021
Advertisement

FAI Chairman Barrett fears staff morale may be affected by ongoing Robbie Keane situation

Keane remains under contract at the FAI but has not had a role at the Association for almost a year.

Gavin Cooney
By Gavin Cooney Sunday 28 Mar 2021, 4:46 PM
54 minutes ago 3,556 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5394426
Roy Barrett (left) and Robbie Keane.
Image: INPHO
Roy Barrett (left) and Robbie Keane.
Roy Barrett (left) and Robbie Keane.
Image: INPHO

FAI CHAIRPERSON ROY Barrett admits he fears morale among rank-and-file staff members at the FAI may be affected by the ongoing situation surrounding legendary former Ireland captain Robbie Keane. 

Keane signed a four-year contract with the FAI in 2018 and joined Mick McCarthy’s coaching staff with the senior international team but was not retained on the staff when Stephen Kenny took over last April. While the FAI came to an agreement with McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor prior to announcing Kenny’s ascension to the senior job, no agreement was reached with Keane. 

Thus Keane has remained on the FAI payroll since, without a role at the Association while earning a reported annual salary of €250,000.

Keane, like all other employees at the FAI, took a pay deferral last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but all pay deferrals have now been restored. Eager to return to coaching, Keane has been volunteering at Shamrock Rovers and was photographed in the Rovers’ dug-out at Tallaght Stadium during a pre-season friendly against Cork City at the start of this month.

Barrett said last December that new CEO Jonathan Hill would meet with Keane to discuss assigning him a role at the FAI, but the CEO revealed on 26 February he had yet to hold those talks.

Speaking after an FAI EGM this afternoon, Barrett revealed there has now been dialogue between Hill and Keane, saying he accepts the point of poor optics regarding the lengthy interlude without any talks between the pair. 

“To be honest I will leave that to Jonathan and the executive. There has been some dialogue and that will be ongoing. I take your point.

“Of course I hope it will be resolved. What goes between the parties stays between the parties, and let them resolve it.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Asked whether he worried that Keane’s status without a role and a healthy remuneration may affect morale among ordinary staff members at the FAI, Barrett replied, “Yes I do”, though says he has not discussed the matter with anyone. 

“I haven’t talked to staff about this specific issue and nor would I. I wouldn’t talk to any staff member about the circumstances or employment contract of another staff member.”

Meanwhile, Barrett also issued a vote of confidence to Stephen Kenny in the wake of last night’s World Cup qualifier defeat to Luxembourg. 

 
 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie