THERE WAS NO last-day drama for Robbie Keane as his Ferencváros side missed out on clinching the Hungarian championship by a single point.
Ferencváros were looking to secure a seventh title in a row and held up their end of the bargain with a 3-0 win over Zalaegerszegi, but there was no slip-up from league leaders Győri ETO, who edged clear on 69 points.
The league leaders won 1-0 away to Kisvárda FC after holding on to Nadhir Benbouali’s ninth-minute opener.
Keane guided Ferencváros to success in the Hungarian Cup final last weekend, but they were unable to use that momentum to pull off another title success.
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The former Republic of Ireland international steadied the ship with Ferencváros after taking charge of the Budapest club last season, and eventually guided them to the title in his debut campaign.
His stock has risen since with stand-out performances in European competition, and his name has been linked to the soon-to-be available Crystal Palace job, while Celtic are also understood to be interested in appointing their former player.
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Heartache for Robbie Keane as Ferencváros miss out on Hungarian title
THERE WAS NO last-day drama for Robbie Keane as his Ferencváros side missed out on clinching the Hungarian championship by a single point.
Ferencváros were looking to secure a seventh title in a row and held up their end of the bargain with a 3-0 win over Zalaegerszegi, but there was no slip-up from league leaders Győri ETO, who edged clear on 69 points.
The league leaders won 1-0 away to Kisvárda FC after holding on to Nadhir Benbouali’s ninth-minute opener.
Keane guided Ferencváros to success in the Hungarian Cup final last weekend, but they were unable to use that momentum to pull off another title success.
The former Republic of Ireland international steadied the ship with Ferencváros after taking charge of the Budapest club last season, and eventually guided them to the title in his debut campaign.
His stock has risen since with stand-out performances in European competition, and his name has been linked to the soon-to-be available Crystal Palace job, while Celtic are also understood to be interested in appointing their former player.
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