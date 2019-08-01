This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 1 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Power guides Tudor City to Galway Hurdle glory in thrilling finish

The Tony Martin-trained horse came fast and late under Robbie Power on day four at Ballybrit.

By Racing Post Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 7:23 PM
33 minutes ago 306 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4749701
Robbie Power celebrates on day four of the Galway Festival.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Robbie Power celebrates on day four of the Galway Festival.
Robbie Power celebrates on day four of the Galway Festival.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TUDOR CITY, A late Tony Martin-trained mover in the market, came fast and late under Robbie Power to win the Guinness Galway Hurdle from the front-running Due Reward with 9-2 favourite Band Of Outlaws in third. 

Mark Enright, picking himself up from a heavy fall the day before, bossed the race on 33-1 chance Due Reward in a steadily run race and only lost out by half a length with Tudor City, backed into 10-1 from 16-1, the only one to come out of the pack.

Power had hunted round hard against the rail through the race before finding a dream run through sticking against that rail before threading Tudor City between the placed horses halfway up the run-in.

Band Of Outlaws had no excuses, tracking the runner-up on the rails throughout, but the four-year-old Cheltenham Festival winner was just found wanting from the last.

It was a second winner of the race for owner John Breslin after Quick Jack in 2015, who was also trained by Martin, who has won the feature three times.

Breslin, who won with Upgraded at the festival the day before, said: “I’m so thrilled and he had been second in six big handicaps, but I thought there was a big race in him.”

Martin, who had declared him for the 1m4f Guinness Handicap on the Friday card, said: “Mr Breslin might take him into Galway tonight so he might not get home until tomorrow so no he won’t be running in that – I left him in just in case something happened to him early in the race today.

“Tudor City has come of age and is getting stronger. They went no gallop which helped him.”

- Brian Fleming; for more visit the Racing Post

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie