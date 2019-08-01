Power guides Tudor City to Galway Hurdle glory in thrilling finish

TUDOR CITY, A late Tony Martin-trained mover in the market, came fast and late under Robbie Power to win the Guinness Galway Hurdle from the front-running Due Reward with 9-2 favourite Band Of Outlaws in third.

Mark Enright, picking himself up from a heavy fall the day before, bossed the race on 33-1 chance Due Reward in a steadily run race and only lost out by half a length with Tudor City, backed into 10-1 from 16-1, the only one to come out of the pack.

Power had hunted round hard against the rail through the race before finding a dream run through sticking against that rail before threading Tudor City between the placed horses halfway up the run-in.

Band Of Outlaws had no excuses, tracking the runner-up on the rails throughout, but the four-year-old Cheltenham Festival winner was just found wanting from the last.

It was a second winner of the race for owner John Breslin after Quick Jack in 2015, who was also trained by Martin, who has won the feature three times.

Breslin, who won with Upgraded at the festival the day before, said: “I’m so thrilled and he had been second in six big handicaps, but I thought there was a big race in him.”

Martin, who had declared him for the 1m4f Guinness Handicap on the Friday card, said: “Mr Breslin might take him into Galway tonight so he might not get home until tomorrow so no he won’t be running in that – I left him in just in case something happened to him early in the race today.

“Tudor City has come of age and is getting stronger. They went no gallop which helped him.”

