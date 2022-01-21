'Nobody wants to see games being cancelled, but it felt like I missed out on less'

SPEAKING PRIOR TO Andy Farrell naming his squad for the Six Nations, Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune opted for the cautious approach when asked about being called-up, hoping his performance against the Northampton Saints last week was enough to get him in.

Evidently it was. A display at Franklin’s Gardens featuring a try, two key involvements on the way to tries for Nathan Doak and Mike Lowry, and a spectacular GAA-style catch enough to convince Farrell that four weeks out with a shoulder injury had done nothing to dull his predatory instincts.

“It’s been a bit tough with injuries, I’ve missed quite a few games, but hopefully I’ve done enough in the Northampton game and put my front foot forward, and put my name up for the camp,” said the 24-year-old prior to being called-up.

“It’s similar to the last camp, I hadn’t played too many games and was quite surprised to get selected, so I’m not sure what the story is this time. More exposure in the Six Nations would be great.”

In order to get it, he will have to go another step and convince Farrell that he has done enough to work his way into his match-day 23 for the opening game against Wales in two weeks’ time, with only tomorrow’s final Heineken Champions Cup pool game against Clermont in which to prove himself.

Andrew Conway seems to have the inside track to the right wing jersey, but with James Lowe out, that left wing berth is now vacant for someone to fill, although Baloucoune will face stern competition from Keith Earls, Mack Hansen and Jordan Larmour to be the one to get the nod at the Aviva Stadium on February 5.

Logically you would believe that Baloucoune would be the man to fill in having been the only other winger to start a game in the Autumn series but, having played only one full game since then, a lack of game time is an issue. That being said, with most of the inter-pros being cancelled due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the same can be said for most of his international team-mates.

“Obviously the boys have been training and want to get the game time, but it was a bit of a relief when games were being cancelled and I felt like I wasn’t missing out,” concedes the Enniskillen man.

“Especially with the way I got my injury, I was kind of annoyed with it and the way it happened. Nobody wants to see games being cancelled, but it felt like I missed out on less.

“I spoke to Andy and spoke about getting more involvements in the game, because in the Argentina game I didn’t really see the ball too much in the first half, it was about working a way and getting myself more involvement and getting my hands on the ball.

“We spoke towards the end of camp. Even after the USA game we spoke about that, and small bits that I can improve on my attack and defence.”

Following that injury sustained in the reverse fixture against Clermont last month, there were fears that Baloucoune’s Six Nations could be placed in jeopardy, especially given the nature of Jacobus van Tonder’s rather reckless tackle that saw the former Sevens star unceremoniously dumped shoulder-first to the turf.

But having made a quick return, certainly offensively against the Saints he stepped straight back in as if his four-week lay-off hadn’t even happened and it took just six minutes for him to produce a show of power to barrel over for the opening try – a clear show of faith in the shoulder.

“Just getting my hands on the ball, getting into the game, taking that first contact and stuff having been out with my shoulder, it was quite nice. I was fine, I got back up,” he smiles.

“I haven’t scored in a while, feels like ages, so it was nice to get that try.”

Baloucoune in action for Ireland against Argentina last year. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

His assists were, arguably, even nicer. The two-times capped winger had both Tom Collins and George Furbank in knots before he sent Doak scampering over the line, and it was his bullet off-load that allowed Ethan McIlroy to send Lowry down the touchline for the bonus-point score that eased Ulster into the last-16 with a week to spare.

Had it not been for the outstanding Lowry then the focus would have been more squarely on Baloucoune, but his back-three partner stole a fair bit of the shine at Franklin’s Gardens with a two-try performance that only further underlined the influence he has from full-back.

The pair have played alongside each other through the Academy, ‘A’ games and into Ulster’s senior team, and will now be international team-mates for the first time after Lowry’s call-up to the Six Nations squad – a reward for some sensational recent form.

“It’s hard to judge Mikey because he steps everyone so you don’t know where he’s going to go, so it’s probably easier for him to be there for an offload from me!” laughs Baloucoune of their connection.

“You get a feel for it in the game. We talk a lot about chatting on the move and his ability to call his position and say he’s on my shoulder really helps. It’s a bit of everything and your ability to see the offload and where each other are.”