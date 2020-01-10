'He's a Galway man now when we are playing Mayo' - son of a Green and Red hero

ROBERT FINNERTY WAS alert to his father’s attempts at making a Mayo supporter out of him when he was younger.

Former Mayo forward Anthony Finnerty donned the green and red from 1986 to 1996, enduring All-Ireland final heartaches along the way.

His son first became aware of his Dad’s legacy at the age of 10 or 11. He could see Mayo fans approaching him at matches to shake hands and show their appreciation for his years of service to the much-maligned county.

There’s also the video clips of Anthony’s exploits in the Mayo forward line, including that infamous brawl in the 1996 All-Ireland final against Meath.

“Yeah he went down awful soft that time,” young Finnerty tells The42. “He went down looking for his free.

“I’ve seen a few videos, I haven’t seen much so I’m not even sure what type of footballer he was, whether he was great or grand. I’ve just seen highlights and stuff.”

But while Finnerty respects his Dad’s football career with Mayo, his roots are in Galway and in the Salthill-Knocknacarra club. He represented the Tribesmen in the 2016 All-Ireland minor final before going on to reach the All-Ireland U21 decider with his county the following year.

He has since progressed onto the Galway seniors and has been part of the panel since 2017. The NUIG student also has Sigerson Cup duty on the way this weekend, as they prepare to face UCC in the opening round on Sunday in Dangan [throw-in, 4pm.]

His Dad doesn’t suffer from any divided loyalties whenever Galway come up against his Mayo. He always sides with his adopted county, although he did try to convert his son to support Mayo when he was younger.

“Obviously he had me brainwashed as a young lad growing up,” Finnerty says jokingly.

“He’d be trying to throw the Mayo jersey on me and stuff but I soon began to realise I’m a Galway man.

If I’m playing for Galway or involved at all, he will side with Galway. And then if Galway are gone or Mayo are playing someone else he’d support Mayo but he’s a Galway man now I’d like to think when Galway are playing Mayo.

“I’d hear him roaring at me, giving me advice. It’s good to have him anyway, someone to talk to about football. He’d slag me the odd time now if I missed a free or something but sure I have a go at him about his hairstyle back in the day.

“He’s been involved in all my teams growing up underage. He’s the manager of our senior club team now so he’s been involved in my football the whole way up.”

Galway will go into the 2020 season with a new man at the helm. Two-time All-Ireland winner Pádraic Joyce was announced as Kevin Walsh’s successor in October, having previously guided the Galway U20s to provincial glory in 2019.

Finnerty can remember watching Joyce during his glory days with Galway and was thrilled to hear that the Killererin legend will be taking the reins for the upcoming campaign.

“I would have seen a lot of Pádraic playing and I’ve seen a lot of videos of him as well back in the day. I was only young when he won his All-Irelands but I saw a lot of him after that. Obviously he’s a great footballer and I’m just trying to learn from him really.

“We’re just looking forward to building on last year and the year before.”

