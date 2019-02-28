Patriots owner Kraft pleads not guilty to soliciting prostitution charges

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS owner Robert Kraft has pleaded not guilty to solicitation of prostitution charges in Florida, according to Palm Beach County court documents.

Kraft, 77, was charged on Monday with two first-degree misdemeanour counts of soliciting a person to commit prostitution following a police investigation into a massage parlour in Jupiter, Florida.

The plea was entered on behalf of Kraft by West Palm Beach-based attorney Jack A. Goldberger, who has requested Kraft receive a non-jury trial.

According to charging documents released by the state attorney’s office on Monday, Kraft was videotaped on two occasions engaging in sex acts with a woman at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

One of the alleged incidents happened on 20 January, the morning of the AFC Championship game involving the Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. The other is alleged to have occurred the day before.

If convicted, Kraft faces up to one year in jail for each count, but generally such cases are settled with a fine and community service. He also would be required to attend a class on the dangers of prostitution and human trafficking.

Kraft initially was scheduled to be appear in court on 24 April but his arraignment has been moved up to 27 March.

