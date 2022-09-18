Robert Lewandowski continues remarkable form at Barcelona

Updated at 10.16

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI’S double helped lift Barcelona into top spot in LaLiga as they cruised to a 3-0 home win against 10-man Elche.

Lewandowski scored in either half and has now registered 11 goals in eight appearances in all competitions since joining Barca from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Memphis Depay also scored his first goal of the season for the Catalans.

Depay’s strike was sandwiched by Lewandowski’s brace, with Elche failing to trouble Xavi’s side after skipper Gonzalo Verdu’s early dismissal for hauling down the Poland striker.

Barca sit one point above Real Madrid, who play at city rivals Atletico on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao held on to beat Rayo Vallecano 3-2 at home and climb up to third place in the table.

After Oscar Trejo had given the visitors an early lead, Inaki Williams, Ohian Sancet and Nico Williams put Athletic in control and they held on despite Radamel Falcao’s late effort.

Samu Castillejo, Marcos Andre and Andre Almeida were on target for Valencia in a 3-0 win against Celta Vigo, which lifted them to within a point of the top six.

Mallorca bounced back from last week’s 4-1 defeat at Real by defeating Almeria 1-0 at home, thanks to Pablo Maffeo’s first-half header.