England's Rock shoots sizzling 60 to take Irish Open lead in Lahinch

ENGLAND’S ROBERT ROCK has carded an incredible round of 60 to take the lead at the Irish Open.

42-year-old Rock came agonisingly close to recording the second 59 in European Tour history in today’s third round at Lahinch, within inches of hitting the elusive number.

He narrowly missed his eagle attempt from 30 feet on the par-five 18th, but tapped in for his sixth birdie in-a-row to settle for an impressive course record of 60.

“It’s disappointing not to do it but 60 is a good score,” the Staffordshire man told Sky Sports afterwards. “I’ve played rubbish this year.”

Having stormed into the clubhouse lead, Rock — who was beaten in an Irish Open play-off by Shane Lowry in 2009 — sits one shot ahead of Rafa Carera Bello on the leader board after the Spaniard matched Padraig Harrington’s original course record of 63, clocked of day one.

Inches from a 59, but Robert Rock will finish with SIX straight birdies and a round of 60 to lead the #ddfirishopen on -13 #RTEgolf https://t.co/9MxQvvQZoR pic.twitter.com/uDXrKakZfB — RTEgolf (@RTEgolf) July 6, 2019

Waterford’s Robin Dawson grabbed the headlines as he carded a suprb 64 earlier today while Cormac Sharvin will begin the final day as the highest-placed Irish golfer.

Elsewhere, Lowry finished up on 70 with Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington both recording a round of 73 to sit in joint 50th.

Leaderboard available here>

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!