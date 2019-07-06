This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
England's Rock shoots sizzling 60 to take Irish Open lead in Lahinch

Waterford’s Robin Dawson and Down native Cormac Sharvin lead the Irish charge.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 4:34 PM
Robert Rock celebrating a birdie putt on the 17th.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Robert Rock celebrating a birdie putt on the 17th.
Robert Rock celebrating a birdie putt on the 17th.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ENGLAND’S ROBERT ROCK has carded an incredible round of 60 to take the lead at the Irish Open.

42-year-old Rock came agonisingly close to recording the second 59 in European Tour history in today’s third round at Lahinch, within inches of hitting the elusive number. 

He narrowly missed his eagle attempt from 30 feet on the par-five 18th, but tapped in for his sixth birdie in-a-row to settle for an impressive course record of 60.

“It’s disappointing not to do it but 60 is a good score,” the Staffordshire man told Sky Sports afterwards. “I’ve played rubbish this year.”

Having stormed into the clubhouse lead, Rock — who was beaten in an Irish Open play-off by Shane Lowry in 2009 — sits one shot ahead of Rafa Carera Bello on the leader board after the Spaniard matched Padraig Harrington’s original course record of 63, clocked of day one.

Waterford’s Robin Dawson grabbed the headlines as he carded a suprb 64 earlier today while Cormac Sharvin will begin the final day as the highest-placed Irish golfer.

Elsewhere, Lowry finished up on 70 with Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington both recording a round of 73 to sit in joint 50th.

Leaderboard available here>

