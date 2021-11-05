Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 5 November 2021
Advertisement

Serious hamstring injury set to sideline Liverpool's Firmino for some time

The forward limped off against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

By Press Association Friday 5 Nov 2021, 2:02 PM
52 minutes ago 1,146 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5593219
Roberto Firmino (file pic).
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Roberto Firmino (file pic).
Roberto Firmino (file pic).
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN lopp has revealed Roberto Firmino’s hamstring injury is “serious” and will mean an extended period out beyond the forthcoming international break.

The Brazil forward lasted just 33 minutes as a half-time substitute in the midweek Champions League win over Atletico Madrid before he was forced off.

“Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

“We don’t know exactly how long he will be out but it will be not now after the international break directly. We have to work on that.”

Defender Joe Gomez (calf) and midfielder Curtis Jones (eye) also missed the Atletico victory and will not be available for the trip to West Ham.

“Curtis is a completely different story; he was very unlucky in training – he got a finger that scratched the eye,” added Klopp.

“I had a lot of injuries to players in my career, that was not involved. He is on the way back but we have to see how long exactly.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“He will be back after the international break, for sure, but in the international break we have to see when he can start doing proper stuff again.

“And Joey, hopefully after the international break as well.”

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland-Japan with the help of Japanese rugby expert Rich Freeman, while the lads also assess ‘Tier Two’ rugby two years out from the World Cup:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie