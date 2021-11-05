Serious hamstring injury set to sideline Liverpool's Firmino for some time

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN lopp has revealed Roberto Firmino’s hamstring injury is “serious” and will mean an extended period out beyond the forthcoming international break.

The Brazil forward lasted just 33 minutes as a half-time substitute in the midweek Champions League win over Atletico Madrid before he was forced off.

“Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

“We don’t know exactly how long he will be out but it will be not now after the international break directly. We have to work on that.”

Defender Joe Gomez (calf) and midfielder Curtis Jones (eye) also missed the Atletico victory and will not be available for the trip to West Ham.

Roberto Firmino sustained a serious hamstring injury during our win over Atletico Madrid, Jürgen Klopp has confirmed. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 5, 2021

“Curtis is a completely different story; he was very unlucky in training – he got a finger that scratched the eye,” added Klopp.

“I had a lot of injuries to players in my career, that was not involved. He is on the way back but we have to see how long exactly.

“He will be back after the international break, for sure, but in the international break we have to see when he can start doing proper stuff again.

“And Joey, hopefully after the international break as well.”

