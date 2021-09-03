Robinson, Browne and Scales called up to Ireland squad

STEPHEN KENNY HAS added Callum Robinson, Alan Browne and Liam Scales to his squad for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying fixtures against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

It comes after defenders Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins were both ruled out of the games through injury, with Kenny due to provide a further update during his pre-match press conference today.

Following Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal on Wednesday, Kenny’s side are back in action with a home game against Azerbaijan on Saturday, before Serbia visit the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

West Brom striker Robinson missed the trip to Portugal after testing positive for Covid-19, but is now back in the mix for the back-to-back home games at the Aviva.

Preston midfielder Browne had also been ruled out of the Portugal game having been identified as a close contact, with the player also carrying an injury before the game.

Meanwhile 23-year-old Scales, who recently joined Celtic from Shamrock Rovers, has been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), James Talbot (Bohemians)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Liam Scales (Celtic)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End)

Attackers: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion)

