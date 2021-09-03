Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 3 September 2021
Advertisement

Robinson, Browne and Scales called up to Ireland squad

Defenders Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins will both miss the games against Azerbaijan and Serbia through injury.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 3 Sep 2021, 11:53 AM
16 minutes ago 441 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5539471
Callum Robinson has joined the Ireland squad.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Callum Robinson has joined the Ireland squad.
Callum Robinson has joined the Ireland squad.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY HAS added Callum Robinson, Alan Browne and Liam Scales to his squad for the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying fixtures against Azerbaijan and Serbia.

It comes after defenders Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins were both ruled out of the games through injury, with Kenny due to provide a further update during his pre-match press conference today.

Following Ireland’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal on Wednesday, Kenny’s side are back in action with a home game against Azerbaijan on Saturday, before Serbia visit the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

West Brom striker Robinson missed the trip to Portugal after testing positive for Covid-19, but is now back in the mix for the back-to-back home games at the Aviva.

Preston midfielder Browne had also been ruled out of the Portugal game having been identified as a close contact, with the player also carrying an injury before the game.

Meanwhile 23-year-old Scales, who recently joined Celtic from Shamrock Rovers, has been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), James Talbot (Bohemians)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Liam Scales (Celtic)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End)

Attackers: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie