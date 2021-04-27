BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 27 April 2021
Advertisement

97th-minute equaliser deals major blow to survival hopes of Barry-Murphy's Rochdale

A 3-3 draw with AFC Wimbledon leaves the Irishman’s side teetering on the brink of League One.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 9:26 PM
46 minutes ago 1,569 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5421929
Brian Barry-Murphy.
Image: Richard Sellers
Brian Barry-Murphy.
Brian Barry-Murphy.
Image: Richard Sellers

BRIAN BARRY-MURPHY’S Rochdale conceded a sickening 97th-minute equaliser to AFC Wimbledon tonight to suffer a major blow in their efforts to avoid relegation to League Two. 

Joe Piggot scored a late, late goal to earn AFC Wimbledon a dramatic 3-3 draw. The result leaves Rochdale in the final relegation place, four points from safety with two games to go. 

A Rochdale side featuring Irish players Eoghan O’Connell, Conor Shaughnessy and Jimmy Keohane – with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on the bench and Paul McShane uninvolved – took a 2-0 lead tonight, but were pegged back to 2-2 before Keohane restored the lead with just 18 minutes of normal time remaining. Barry-Murphy’s side could not cling on, however, with Piggot striking right at the death in a redemptive turn, having missed a penalty minutes earlier. 

Elsewhere in League One tonight, a Peterborough side featuring Irish U21 International Jack Taylor missed out on their chance to secure automatic promotion by drawing 2-2 with Doncaster. They can seal it with a win in either of their remaining two games, however, with Lincoln City eight points behind with a game in hand following their 1-0 win against Shrewsbury. 

Lincoln are at least guaranteed a place in the play-offs, and Sunderland tonight missed their chance to do likewise with a 1-0 loss to Blackpool who themselves are just one place and two points behind the Black Cats and are firmly in the mix for the play-offs.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, are sweating on their place in the top six as they were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw away to Accrington Stanley.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Pompey lie in the last of the play-off spots, but are just a single point ahead of Oxford United and two ahead of Charlton, who drew 2-2 with Crewe. 

In the Championship, there was good news for Wayne Rooney’s Derby in the form of Rotherham’s 1-0 loss to Brentford. Rotherham occupy the last of the Championship’s relegation places, four points adrift of Derby with two games in hand prior to tonight. That they lost one of those two additional games leaves survival in Derby’s hands. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie