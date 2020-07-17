This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brendan Rodgers has no intention of selling Chelsea-linked defender

England international Ben Chilwell is going nowhere, according to the Leicester boss.

By AFP Friday 17 Jul 2020, 2:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,515 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5153065
Leicester City's Ben Chilwell (file pic).
Image: Rui Vieira/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Leicester City's Ben Chilwell (file pic).
Leicester City's Ben Chilwell (file pic).
Image: Rui Vieira/NMC Pool/PA Wire

LEICESTER MANAGER Brendan Rodgers says England defender Ben Chilwell is not for sale this summer.

Chilwell has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury, but Rodgers is adamant that the 23-year-old has not played his final game for the Foxes.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a summer move for Chilwell as Blues boss Frank Lampard seeks to further strengthen his squad following the signings of Hakim Zayech and Timo Werner.

“He’s a Leicester City player and not a player we want to lose,” Rodgers said when asked about Chilwell’s future ahead of the Premier League trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

“I’m quite relaxed on it. I’m not worried at all. We’ve got a fantastic squad, a squad we want to keep together.

“There’s no intention to sell Ben Chilwell and there’s absolutely no need to sell.

“So the message is he’s not for sale – it’s as simple as that.”

Leicester fans maybe got a glimpse of their left-back future during the 2-0 home victory over Sheffield United on Thursday.

Luke Thomas, a 19-year-old academy graduate, made an impressive senior debut and Rodgers believes the teenager has a big future.

“This is why he has travelled in with his parents four or five times a week into the academy since he was a young boy,” Rodgers said.

“The objective is to play for the first team and I was thrilled for him.

“It’s so great as a coach when you know you have a talent and they go in and do as well as what you hope.

“It’s the beginning of what hopefully will be a fantastic career.

“There’s still so much work to do but to cope with a really good Sheffield United side with so much quality and physicality was a really good start.

“There will be bumps along the way, I’ve seen that with young players, but he’s very level-headed and he’s got real quality.

“He’s a fantastic talent and there will be many more opportunities for him.”

Fourth-placed Leicester head to Tottenham holding the final Champions League spot with two games remaining.

But their advantage over fifth-placed Manchester United is only by virtue of goal difference, and the two teams will meet at the King Power Stadium on the final day of the season on 26 July.

“We can now give everything and play with freedom,” Rodgers said after only their second post-lockdown win against Sheffield United confirmed the minimum of Europa League qualification.

“Our target at the beginning of the season was to get Leicester City back into Europe, and for the players to do that with two games to go is superb.

“We have the opportunity to achieve something more. If we keep the standard, we’ll know we’ve got as good a chance as anybody.”

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie