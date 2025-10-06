The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Man City's Rodri joins Yamal on Spain's injury list for World Cup qualifiers
SPAIN HAVE CONFIRMED that Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez will not be joining them for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, after suffering a hamstring injury.
Rodri is “out of the squad because of injury” said the Spanish national team ahead of their games against Georgia and Bulgaria on 11 October and 14 October.
The 29-year-old was taken off in the 21st minute of City’s Premier League win over Brentford on Sunday, confirming after the game he had felt discomfort in his hamstring.
Rodri was a key part of Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph but suffered a serious knee injury in September of that year, missing the majority of last season as he recovered.
Spain did not say if they would be calling up another player in place of the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.
On Sunday, coach Luis de la Fuente selected Celta Vigo striker Borja Iglesias to replace injured Barcelona star Lamine Yamal.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Man City Rodri Soccer world cup qualifiers