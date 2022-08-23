Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 23 August 2022
Advertisement

Roglic leads Vuelta after stage four victory, Bennett retains green jersey

Mads Pedersen claimed second place on a stage for the third time.

By AFP Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 8:08 PM
23 minutes ago 212 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5847632
Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma celebrates on the podium in the red jersey for leader in the overall ranking after the fourth stage.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma celebrates on the podium in the red jersey for leader in the overall ranking after the fourth stage.
Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma celebrates on the podium in the red jersey for leader in the overall ranking after the fourth stage.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DEFENDING CHAMPION Primoz Roglic won the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday, the first to take place in Spain after the opening salvos in the Netherlands, to take over the leader’s red jersey.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Sam Bennett currently has the green jersey on 127 points, nine ahead of Mads Pedersen in second.

The 31-year-old cyclist, who made it back-to-back stage wins on Sunday, finished in 164th position today, just two spots behind fellow Irish star Ryan Mullen.

In an uphill stage finish in Laguardia that suited him to a tee, Jumbo-Visma’s Slovenian saw off Danish rider Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and the Spaniard Enric Mas (Movistar) in the sprint.

Roglic, 32, is the fourth Jumbo-Visma rider to lead the race following Robert Gesink, Mike Teunissen and Edoardo Affini who wore the red jersey after the first three stages on the Dutch team’s home roads.

He is 13 seconds ahead of American teammate Sepp Kuss in the general classification and 26 seconds ahead of the Ineos’ trio Ethan Hayter, Pavel Sivakov and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

The leader of the British team, the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, finished seven seconds behind Roglic and is seventh overall, 33 seconds behind the Slovenian.

The 152.5km ride from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia climaxed with the category three Puerto de Herrera climb which greeted the riders 10 kilometres from the finish.

It proved to be a peloton-breaker with only 50 remaining for the closing section.

Pedersen was one of the few sprinters to survive the climb and, kicking first, he nearly clinched the win. Roglic, however, stuck to his wheel before overhauling him in the last few metres.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Pedersen claimed second place on a stage for the third time in this Vuelta.

Victory suggests that Roglic has recovered well following his serious fall in the Tour de France and is reasonably considered one of the main favourites to win the title.

Should he win this year’s Vuelta in Madrid on September 11, he will become the first cyclist to win it in four successive years, having also won in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Wednesday’s fifth stage, which runs 187.2 km between Irun and Bilbao, will also test the riders severely with five big climbs, while the finale is a downhill onto the Gran Via of Bilbao.

You can view the results in full here.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie