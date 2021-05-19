BE PART OF THE TEAM

16-year-old Limerick star wins first medal at major Para competition in Portugal

Róisín Ní Ríaín claimed a second bronze for Team Ireland in Madeira.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 May 2021, 9:48 PM
TEENAGE STAR RÓISÍN Ní Ríaín claimed her first medal at a major Para competition in the S13 100m Backstroke on Day 4 of the World Para Swimming Championships in Madeira, Portugal.

Ní Ríaín finished in a time of 1:09.37 to secure third spot on the podium in tonight’s final — and bag the second medal of the week for Team Ireland after Paralympian Nicole Turner took bronze in the SB6 200m Individual Medley yesterday.

The 16-year-old put on an incredible performance to finish 4.52 seconds ahead of fourth place, and just 3.81 behind second.

In what was her fourth appearance of the week, in her debut at a major competition, Ní Ríaín showed she is not just here for the learning experience, coming close to podium finish in her two previous races on Day 2 and 3 of the event.

Limerick’s Ní Ríaín will return to action on Day 5 to swim in the S13 50m Freestyle, when she will be joined by Sean O’Riordan and Nicole Turner, who will both compete in the 50m Freestyle in their respective classes.

Elsewhere this evening, Patrick Flanagan swam in the S6 400m Freestyle Heat. The NAC Dublin clubman clocked a time of 5:42.09, two seconds faster than his morning heat.

Speaking on his week at Europeans, Patrick said: “For the year that’s in it, it is all about learning, I took a few learning that I know I can implement. We have a competition lined up for the end of June, where I will hope to put in some good performances”.

- report courtesy of Paralympics Ireland.

