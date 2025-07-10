Roma target loan move for Evan Ferguson - reports

SERIE A GIANTS Roma are hoping to sign Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton this summer, according to multiple reports.

Italian outlets, along with transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, report that Roma are working on a loan deal for Ferguson, to which Brighton are receptive.

Injury has contributed to the stalling of Ferguson’s career after his breakout year of 2023, when he became the first teenager to score at least 10 Premier League goals across a calendar year since Wayne Rooney did so in 2005.

With his 23/24 season cut short because of injury, however, Ferguson failed to make an impact under new manager Fabian Hurzeler and went on loan to West Ham for the final four months of last season: a move that did not work out, with Ferguson failing to score and not once completing more than 45 minutes in a single game.

Roma, now coached by former Atalanta coach Gianpiero Gasperini, finished fifth last season under Claudio Ranieri, who led a stunning late-season charge to qualify for next season’s Europa League. Their main central striker option at the moment is Ukraine’s Artem Dovbyk, who joined from Girona last season, scoring 12 goals.

Elsewhere, former Irish u21 captain Joe Hodge is reportedly set for a move to Portugese side C.D. Tondela. Hodge remains a Wolves player, though spent last season on loan at Huddersfield in League One, making 27 league appearances. Though Hodge is on Heimir Hallgrimsson’s radar, he failed to make the cut for the more experimental squad selected for June’s friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg.

Tondela won the Portuguese second division last season, and will thus compete in the top flight against giants such as Benfica, Sporting and Porto next season.

Meanwhile, former Irish international striker David McGoldrick has signed for Barnsley on a one-year deal. The League One side are coached by McGoldrick’s former international team-mate, Conor Hourihane.

Thirty-seven-year-old McGoldrick dropped down the divisions two years ago to join his local team, Notts County, in League Two, for whom he starred.

“I’ve known ‘Didzy’ for many years and his football intelligence, technical ability and eye for goal speak for themselves,” Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane told his club’s website.

“Beyond that, he’s a top character and someone I know our younger players will look up to. Bringing in someone of his calibre gives us a real boost.”

Barnsley finished 12th in League One last season, having reached the play-offs in each of their prior two campaigns after relegation from the Championship in 2022.

Elsewhere, Irish women’s international Chloe Mustaki has completed a move to Nottingham Forest following her exit from Bristol City. Forest compete in the second tier of English women’s football.

“I’m really excited to be here”, said Mustaki. “There’s huge ambitions at the club and I’m looking forward to being part of that.

“I like to think I have a lot of experience that I can bring to Nottingham Forest this season both on and off the pitch, so I’m excited to get started.”