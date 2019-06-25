Lukaku's agent confirms Inter are interested in signing United striker

ROMELU LUKAKU’S AGENT has confirmed that Inter are trying to sign the Manchester United striker this summer.

Lukaku has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and it now appears his two-year stay with United is nearing its end.

The Belgium international has already hinted that Inter could be his landing spot, having expressed his opinion that newly-hired Antonio Conte is the best manager in the world.

He has also been urged to move by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, who said that it “is clear that he has to leave Manchester United” while adding that a move was in the best interest of both parties.

In the wake of those statements, Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello was spotted meeting Inter executives at the club’s offices in Milan on Tuesday afternoon.

Pastorello says that the meeting’s primary talking point was to discuss the transfer of one of his other clients, Edoardo Vergani, who is preparing to join Sassuolo.

But the agent also admitted that a potential move to Inter is still on the cards for Lukaku while confirming that Nerazzurri are interested.

“We talked about [Edoardo] Vergani because his is a more urgent situation,” Pastorello told FC Inter News.

“In the next few days, we’ll talk about the rest.

Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible.

He added: “Yes [Inter are trying to sign Lukaku]. He’s publicly expressed his plans and desires. We’ll see what happens.”

Lukaku scored 15 goals in 45 appearances for Manchester United in 2018-19, having scored 27 in 51 the previous campaign.

However, the former Chelsea forward has been the target of heavy criticism despite his statistics being up there with the very best in the Premier League.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League this season, having also reached the Champions League quarter-finals by topping Paris Saint-Germain in stunning fashion in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Inter sealed Champions League football for next season by finishing fourth in Serie A, with a win over Empoli on the final day seeing them edge rivals AC Milan to that spot.

Omni

