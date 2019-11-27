This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Romelu Lukaku inspires Inter to victory

A brace from Lautaro Martinez and one from the Belgian gave the Serie A side victory at Slavia Prague.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 10:15 PM
19 minutes ago 853 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4909335
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku was on target.
Image: Petr David Josek
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku was on target.
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku was on target.
Image: Petr David Josek

INTER’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE fate is in their own hands after Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku inspired a 3-1 win at Slavia Prague on Wednesday.

Martinez’s crisp finish put Inter ahead before they saw a second goal chalked off and Slavia instead awarded a penalty, which Tomas Soucek converted to tee up a draw that would do little for either side.

But late strikes from the outstanding Lukaku and Martinez secured the precious points for Inter as they bid to reach the knockout stage.

Antonio Conte’s men are second in Group F on seven points, ahead of third-placed Borussia Dortmund on head-to-head.

Inter will qualify if they beat Barcelona in a mammoth San Siro showdown on matchday six, while Dortmund host bottom side Slavia and hope for a Nerazzurri slip-up.

Uefa Champions League results on Wedensday:

Group E

Genk (BEL) 1 (Samatta 85) Salzburg (AUT) 4 (Daka 43, Minamino 45, Hwang 69, Haaland 87)

Liverpool (ENG) 1 (Lovren 65) Napoli (ITA) 1 (Mertens 21 

Group F

Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Suarez 29, Messi 33, Griezmann 67) Borussia Dortmund (GER) 1 (Sancho 77)

Slavia Prague (CZE) 1 (Soucek 37-pen) Inter Milan (ITA) 3 (Martinez 19, 88, Lukaku 81)

Group G

RB Leipzig (GER) 2 (Forsberg 90-pen, 90+6) Benfica (POR) 2 (Pizzi 20, Carlos Vinicius 59)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS) 2 (Dzyuba 42, Ozdoev 84) Lyon (FRA) 0

Group H

Lille (FRA) 0 Ajax (NED) 2 (Ziyech 2, Promes 59)

Valencia (ESP) 2 (Soler 40, Wass 82) Chelsea (ENG) 2 (Kovacic 41, Pulisic 50)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie