Romelu Lukaku inspires Inter to victory

INTER’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE fate is in their own hands after Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku inspired a 3-1 win at Slavia Prague on Wednesday.

Martinez’s crisp finish put Inter ahead before they saw a second goal chalked off and Slavia instead awarded a penalty, which Tomas Soucek converted to tee up a draw that would do little for either side.

But late strikes from the outstanding Lukaku and Martinez secured the precious points for Inter as they bid to reach the knockout stage.

Antonio Conte’s men are second in Group F on seven points, ahead of third-placed Borussia Dortmund on head-to-head.

Inter will qualify if they beat Barcelona in a mammoth San Siro showdown on matchday six, while Dortmund host bottom side Slavia and hope for a Nerazzurri slip-up.

Uefa Champions League results on Wedensday:

Group E

Genk (BEL) 1 (Samatta 85) Salzburg (AUT) 4 (Daka 43, Minamino 45, Hwang 69, Haaland 87)

Liverpool (ENG) 1 (Lovren 65) Napoli (ITA) 1 (Mertens 21

Group F

Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Suarez 29, Messi 33, Griezmann 67) Borussia Dortmund (GER) 1 (Sancho 77)

Slavia Prague (CZE) 1 (Soucek 37-pen) Inter Milan (ITA) 3 (Martinez 19, 88, Lukaku 81)

Group G

RB Leipzig (GER) 2 (Forsberg 90-pen, 90+6) Benfica (POR) 2 (Pizzi 20, Carlos Vinicius 59)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS) 2 (Dzyuba 42, Ozdoev 84) Lyon (FRA) 0

Group H

Lille (FRA) 0 Ajax (NED) 2 (Ziyech 2, Promes 59)

Valencia (ESP) 2 (Soler 40, Wass 82) Chelsea (ENG) 2 (Kovacic 41, Pulisic 50)

