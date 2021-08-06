Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 6 August 2021
Advertisement

Tottenham complete signing of Atalanta defender Cristian Romero

His signing represents a big coup for Spurs, who have long been after a marquee arrival to bolster their defence.

By Press Association Friday 6 Aug 2021, 7:25 PM
23 minutes ago 446 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5517099
Cristian Romero.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Cristian Romero.
Cristian Romero.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TOTTENHAM HAVE SIGNED Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Atalanta on a five-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who helped his country win the Copa America this summer, becomes the club’s second most expensive player after joining in a deal worth up to €55million.

Romero arrived in the country on Thursday to complete his medical and will not have to isolate due to coronavirus restrictions because he is vaccinated, providing he returns a negative test on Saturday.

His signing represents a big coup for Tottenham, who have long been after a marquee arrival to bolster their defence.

Romero definitely fits that bill, having excelled for Argentina on their way to Copa America glory, with reports suggesting international team-mate Lionel Messi was frustrated that Barcelona could not afford to bring him to Spain prior to his exit being announced on Thursday.

He also won Serie A defender of the year for his performances for Atalanta last season.

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici was crucial to the move, having brought him to Juventus in 2019, though Romero did not end up playing for the Turin club.

Arriving in Italy when he joined Genoa in 2018, Juve signed him a year later and immediately loaned him back to his former club.

After continuing to impress for Genoa, Juve sent him to Atalanta on loan in the summer of 2020, with the option to buy for €16million. That represented good business for the Bergamo club, who have made a substantial profit.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He follows Atalanta team-mate Pierluigi Gollini to north London, with the goalkeeper joining on a season-long loan with the option to buy last month.

Spurs have also added highly-rated Sevilla winger Bryan Gil to their ranks in a cash-plus-player deal that saw Erik Lamela go the other way.

Earlier on Friday, Tottenham captain Harry Kane – a target for Manchester City – released a statement addressing reports he had failed to turn up for squad training earlier this week.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie