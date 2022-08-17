Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 17 August 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo given police caution after incident with young fan at Everton

The 37-year-old was interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage at Goodison Park on 9 April.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 4:44 PM
Ronaldo walks off at Goodison before the incident last season.
Image: PA
Ronaldo walks off at Goodison before the incident last season.
Ronaldo walks off at Goodison before the incident last season.
Image: PA

CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS been cautioned by police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a match last season.

The 37-year-old was interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on 9 April.

Merseyside Police launched an investigation after a clip was circulated online of Ronaldo appearing to knock the supporter’s mobile phone on to the ground as he limped towards the tunnel following United’s 1-0 loss.

The force said in a statement on Wednesday: “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage.

“The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday 9 April.

“The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded.”

After the incident, Ronaldo issued a social media apology for his “outburst” and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship”.

Taking to his Instagram account after the match, the Portuguese forward said: “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

Manchester United and Ronaldo’s representative have been contacted for comment.

