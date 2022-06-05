Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 6 June 2022
O'Gara's European champions kick on to secure Top 14 play-off spot

La Rochelle came from behind to beat Lyon twice, with a trip to Toulouse next up before Castres await the winners in the semi-final.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 Jun 2022, 10:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,885 Views 1 Comment
Boss Ronan O'Gara (file photo).
Image: PA
LA ROCHELLE PROVED their European Cup celebrations didn’t diminish their powers of recovery as they twice came from behind to win 29-26 away to Lyon.

The victory ensured Ronan O’Gara’s recently-crowned European champions qualified for the Top 14 play-offs, with a trip to Toulouse next up.

Castres await for the winners in the semi-finals while Racing 92 must overcome an away day at Bordeaux before Montpellier lie in wait.

O’Gara opted for 10 changes to the starting XV which secured a dramatic last-gasp win over Leinster. Such upheaval knocked out their rhythm with Lyon taking charge early courtesy of first-half tries from Dylan Cretin and Josua Tuisova for a 19-5 half-time lead.

But La Rochelle responded with a brace of tries after the re-start and that pushed them into the lead, although the advantage see-sawed in both directions before O’Gara’s men triumphed.

Elsewhere, Racing 92 won their crunch match with Toulon 21-16, and Castres notched up their 17th win of the campaign with a 26-16 victory away to Pau.

Despite losing 20-15 at Clermont, Montpellier joined Castres in the semi-finals, while Bourdeaux’s 22-15 defeat to Perpingnan prevented their direct route to the last four.

