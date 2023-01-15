'Ronan is really a competitor. He changed the mindset of the team'

THE BEST TEAMS find a way even when precious seconds are ticking away and the pressure is seemingly growing greater and greater.

La Rochelle reminded us of that last night at Stade Marcel-Deflandre as they summoned a winning try against Ulster with the clock in the red, prop Joel Sclavi the man to barrel over and earn his side a 7-3 victory.

It means Ronan O’Gara’s men have won three Champions Cup games from three ahead of next weekend’s visit to Northampton, where they will look to claim as high a ranking as possible for the knock-out stages. The reigning champions look formidable again.

Even without several of their best players last night, La Rochelle snatched victory at the death.

“We were really calm, we knew where we wanted to go,” said captain Grégory Alldritt, who has an Irish grandparent and speaks good English.

“We kept doing what we worked on in training and the team responded really well. We did a good [maul] drive and then our pick-and-go like we work on at training, so we’re really happy with that.”

Head coach O’Gara again watched the game from a position up in the stands as his touchline ban continues, but his influence was obvious to those who work closely with him.

La Rochelle assistant coach Romain Carmignani said La Rochelle’s composure and fight to win against Ulster was the embodiment of O’Gara’s character.

“His influence was on this victory,” said Carmignani.

“He is really a competitor so he gives us that energy. He changed the mindset of the team and that’s good for us.”

O’Gara’s suspension finishes at the end of this month but Carmignani says it hasn’t had a huge impact on La Rochelle’s work.

James Crombie / INPHO La Rochelle won it at the death. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“He is with us all the time so it’s good and gives us confidence,” said former La Rochelle back row Carmignani, who works alongside Donnacha Ryan with the club’s forwards.

“We have a good coaching staff so we can share ideas and responsibilities.”

Last night was a big occasion for Ireland international lock Ultan Dillane, who made his first Champions Cup start for the French club.

“It’s good, he’s getting his rhythm now,” said Carmignani. “It’s six months in La Rochelle now, he’s a good player. It was good to see his game tonight, he gives his energy to the other players.

“It’s different here but Ultan has really good French because he’s half-French. He has good communication and has adapted well.”

They may have been some distance from their best last night, but La Rochelle’s mental strength in the endgame showed why they’re among the favourites in Europe again this season.

As they travel to Northampton next, they know there’s a target on their backs. But they welcome the heat that being the kings of Europe has brought.

“It’s quite difficult but we worked a lot to be this kind of team,” said Alldritt.

“Now we need to accept that and work harder to be better.”

