BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 18 May 2021
Advertisement

'I’m very proud, very excited. The club is trying to write a new history'

Ronan O’Gara hopes to see La Rochelle claim their first European title this weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 18 May 2021, 1:35 PM
35 minutes ago 1,215 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5440355
La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara.
La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LA ROCHELLE HEAD coach Ronan O’Gara remains hopeful that powerful Fijian centre Levani Botia will be fit for Saturday’s Champions Cup final clash with Toulouse.

O’Gara and Jono Gibbes’ side will take on the four-time champions in front of a crowd of up to 10,000 people at Twickenham Stadium in London.

It will be La Rochelle’s first European decider and having Botia back from an ankle injury would be an obvious boost given his impressive form in midfield this season.

“It’s not decided,” said O’Gara of Botia’s possible availability. “It’s only Tuesday and the match is Saturday, there are still some important days ahead.

“He’s a very important player for this club. He’s a player who has a lot of humility and who is important for the group but if he isn’t available it’s not the end of the world.”

Botia picked up the ankle issues during La Rochelle’s impressive semi-final win over Leinster, a victory that greatly boosted the confidence of the French club’s squad.

They now face another European giant in this weekend’s final in the shape of Top 14 rivals Toulouse, who can call on superstars like Antoine Dupont and Cheslin Kolbe.

O’Gara, who has experience of winning two Heineken Cups as a player with Munster, has encouraged his players to view this final as simply another game.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s a bit of a normal week,” said O’Gara. “The title of the Champions Cup is for you, for me it’s a match, an important match of course, but I can’t change how I behave this week. It’s just like normal.

“I had the luck of experiencing a lot of finals. It’s important to concentrate our energy on 5pm on Saturday. The club doesn’t have the habit of playing in Champions Cup finals but this will be the first and it won’t be the last.

“It’s a great pleasure to coach this group. I’m very proud, very excited. The club is trying to write a new history. The voyage has a starting point and now is the time for this club.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie