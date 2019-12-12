This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ronnie O'Sullivan refuses to shake hands over germ fears

Instead, he tried to fist bump both James Cahill and the referee.

By AFP Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 10:41 AM
1 hour ago 2,877 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4929683
Ronnie O'Sullivan (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Ronnie O'Sullivan (file pic).
Ronnie O'Sullivan (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SNOOKER GREAT Ronnie O’Sullivan added another chapter to his colourful career on Wednesday by refusing to shake hands with his opponent and the referee before a match at the Scottish Open on health grounds.

Traditionally, players shake hands with each other and the official before play begins but five-times world champion O’Sullivan was reluctant to do just that in Glasgow because of health concerns.

Instead, he tried to fist bump both James Cahill and the referee before triumphing 4-0 in an all-English contest.

“I’ll admit I’m a bit OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder) with germs,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport after the match.

I don’t open door handles, I always have tissues on door handles. I am a bit OCD like that,” the 44-year-old added.

“I have got a bit of a germ thing. It’s easier to do that and I don’t get any germs.”

Cahill recorded a shock win over O’Sullivan at last year’s World Championship but ‘the Rocket’ was too strong for the 23-year-old on Wednesday, taking just over 30 minutes to complete a whitewash win. 

Meanwhile, China’s Ding Junhui, who won the UK Championship title last weekend, advanced into the last 32 with a 4-0 win over compatriot Mei Xiwen secured with breaks of 132 and 100.

Reigning champion Mark Allen beat Louis Heathcote 4-1.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie