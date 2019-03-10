This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'

The captain was thrilled with how Ireland ‘attacked’ the contest.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 8:32 PM
21 minutes ago 658 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4533865
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from the Aviva Stadium

RORY BEST WILL most likely have another day, a warm August day, to formally bid farewell to Lansdowne Road after something approaching 120 caps for Ireland.

But today marked his final Six Nations outing on this stage, and he bowed out in style.

The hooker will turn 37 before leading Ireland to the World Cup in Japan this September, and after that tournament he is set to hang up his boots.

During the bonus point-win over France, he not only led Ireland by scoring the opening try, but his fingerprints were all over the breakdown and the line-out remained tidy with only one loss from 17 efforts.

“It wasn’t something that I’d overly thought about until yesterday,” said Best post-match, deep under the Aviva stands, “then over the last 24 hours, it’s strange to think this is the last time you hop on a team bus to go to a Six Nations game here.

“I think in terms of the result and the performance it’s exactly how you’d plan your last home game here, that’s how you’d want it.

“The intensity that we played with, especially in the first half. I was delighted to be a part of that.”

Rory Best celebrates winning with his children Ben, Richie and Penny Best heads for the tunnel with his children Ben, Richie and Penny. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Lest anyone think Best was ready to get misty-eyed as he pondered the end of his Test run, he leaned towards his head coach and joked: “it was mainly Joe. He got very emotional and made it clear I wasn’t allowed to keep going after he left.”

Best never quite sits comfortably when speaking purely about himself. As he says above, he was ‘delighted to be a part’ of Ireland’s four-try display. Delighted too, that the team rallied their performance to lay a solid platform for playmakers Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton to work from.

“We’re a really tight-knit bunch and we’ve been as frustrated as anyone with some of the stuff in the first three games,” said Best.

“We’ve talked about was taking individual responsibility. There’s been a lot of criticism aimed at a couple of our players, but when we look at the ways we can help them and (the way we’ve) not been taking the pressure off them in the way we’ve been setting up in our attack shape. That was stuff we needed to do.

We just wanted to go out and attack today, whether we had the ball or not.”

“We’re at our best when we attack situations and we definitely played within ourselves (previously) it was nice to see us taking a big step towards what we expect from one another.”

He’ll be missed when he finally relinquishes his claim on that jersey.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'
    Rory Best: 'It’s exactly how you would plan your last home game here'
    Larmour slots in seamlessly to underline his credentials at fullback
    Kearney 'a good chance' for Wales but Ireland uncertain on van der Flier
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    'It's taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back' -- Schmidt
    'It's taken a while, but there was a bit of our rhythm back' -- Schmidt
    Bonus-point win over les Bleus boosts Schmidt's Ireland before Wales trip
    As it happened: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    FOOTBALL
    'We never put them under pressure': Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as United stumble
    'We never put them under pressure': Solskjaer unhappy with slow start as United stumble
    Messi penalty helps Barcelona rally from behind to restore seven-point lead
    Lewandowski reaches landmark feat in six-goal rout as Bayern leapfrog Dortmund to go top
    IRELAND
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win
    Big performance against les Bleus can ease concerns over Schmidt's Ireland
    'He could have another eight years or more at the highest level, which is scary!'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie