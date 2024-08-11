Former Connacht Rugby player Rory Burke dies aged 30

FORMER CONNACHT RUGBY player Rory Burke has passed away at the age of 30, the club has announced.

Rory, who was a prop with the side, was part of the squad for the 2019/2020 season after joining the province from Nottingham. He was also capped at U20 level for Ireland in 2014.

“Everyone at Connacht Rugby is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of former player Rory Burke, aged just 30 years old,” a statement this evening reads.

“Burke was a member of our professional squad for the 2019/20 season, and a popular member of the dressing room amongst players and management alike.

“A powerful loosehead prop, he joined the club from Nottingham where he made 30 appearances over 2 years having previously come through the ranks at Cork Constitution and Munster Rugby. He was also capped by Ireland at Under 20 level in 2014.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Sarah, parents Paul and Karen, and all his friends and family fortunate enough to have known him.”

Tributes have been paid following his passing:

Rugby Players Ireland

Rest in Peace, Rory.



We are saddened to learn of Rory Burke’s passing.



Having represented @IrishRugby at underage level, Rory played with Munster, Connacht & Nottingham.



We are thinking of his wife Sarah, parents Paul and Karen & his wider circle of family & friends. pic.twitter.com/kQx9pauSZE — RugbyPlayersIreland (@RugbyPlayersIRE) August 11, 2024

Irish Rugby

We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Ireland U20, @Munsterrugby @connachtrugby & @CorkConRugbyFC player Rory Burke.



May he rest in peace.



More: https://t.co/xpQhGCmvCQ pic.twitter.com/hMQuNzri3B — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 11, 2024

Munster Rugby

All at Munster Rugby are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former player and friend, Rory Burke.



We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Sarah, and parents Paul and Karen and to Rory's wider family & friends, at this very difficult time.



May he rest in peace. — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 11, 2024

