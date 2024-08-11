Advertisement
Rory Burke [file photo]. James Crombie/INPHO
RIP

Former Connacht Rugby player Rory Burke dies aged 30

Rory Burke was a prop with the club during the 2019/2020 season.
8.34pm, 11 Aug 2024
1.6k
1

FORMER CONNACHT RUGBY player Rory Burke has passed away at the age of 30, the club has announced.

Rory, who was a prop with the side, was part of the squad for the 2019/2020 season after joining the province from Nottingham. He was also capped at U20 level for Ireland in 2014.

“Everyone at Connacht Rugby is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of former player Rory Burke, aged just 30 years old,” a statement this evening reads.

“Burke was a member of our professional squad for the 2019/20 season, and a popular member of the dressing room amongst players and management alike.

“A powerful loosehead prop, he joined the club from Nottingham where he made 30 appearances over 2 years having previously come through the ranks at Cork Constitution and Munster Rugby. He was also capped by Ireland at Under 20 level in 2014.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Sarah, parents Paul and Karen, and all his friends and family fortunate enough to have known him.”

Tributes have been paid following his passing:

Rugby Players Ireland

Irish Rugby

Munster Rugby

