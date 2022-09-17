IT WAS another bad night on the road in Europe for Shamrock Rovers, as they were beaten 3-0 by Gent in Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash.

The Belgians took full advantage of a poor start from the Irish side and were 2-0 up within 18 minutes.

The Hoops improved in the second half and missed a couple of golden opportunities to reduce the deficit before Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe put the icing on the cake with a superb effort that found the top corner after a one-two with impressive 17-year-old attacker Malick Fofana.

Asked how much of Rovers’ improvement was down to Gent taking their foot off the pedal, Hoops striker Rory Gaffney said: “I’d say it was them being comfortable, to be honest. Obviously, we played better, but it’s easy to do that when you’re 2-0 down.”

The 32-year-old himself rued not being able to get on target. One-on-one with Paul Nardi in the second half, he was denied by the goalkeeper’s legs as Gent were seemingly trying to put the ball out of play with one of their team down injured in the build-up, leading to angry scenes among the two sides.

“I didn’t get my feet to it quick enough and tried to put it through the ‘keeper’s legs. Obviously, it would have been controversial but I should have done better and we move on.”

At the other end of the pitch, the reigning Premier Division champions also had difficult moments. Rovers defender Dan Cleary slipped while trying to play out from the back in a mistake that led to the hosts’ all-important second goal.

“Ah yeah, but that’s how we play, we want to play out from the back and we don’t want to change now. The game plan is not to just go long. We will continue to play.”

Rovers have generally done well and remain unbeaten at home in Europe this season, but away is a different story. The combined aggregate score in games on the road against Ludogorets, Ferencvaros and Gent is 10-0 in their rivals’ favour.

“We’re always a different team at home and away in Europe but it’s hard to compare the levels really. It would be a great debate: ”Where is the League of Ireland? What level is it at? I couldn’t tell you. I couldn’t tell you where they are at or what level Djurgardens are at. They are all tough games and tough for different reasons. They probably didn’t have the same power and pace that some of the teams had like Ludogorets or the team from Hungary but they were very good at what they do and on the ball. They have big lads at the back, probably the biggest and fastest centre-backs that I will see this season.”

Yet despite Thursday’s setback, Gaffney remains hopeful Rovers can still do damage to future opponents in the group stages.

“We have nothing to lose and we’re kind of free rolling at this stage. Molde away is our next game and they are probably the favourites to win the group, especially out there on the astroturf pitch — they will definitely be favourites, but we’re looking forward to it.”