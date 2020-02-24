Shamrock Rovers sign striker Gaffney from Salford City

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE added another striker to their ranks in the shape of Rory Gaffney, Salford City confirmed this afternoon.

The Hoops, who finished second in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and won the FAI Cup last season, have been in the market for a centre forward for some time.

Galway native Gaffney has spent much of this season on loan at League Two club Walsall from Salford City. The 30-year-old scored one goal in 15 league appearances for the Saddlers this term.

He began his career at Mervue United and has since had spells with Limerick, Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and Salford.

Stephen Bradley’s side are away to Watford tonight, having hammered Cork City 6-0 at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night — with Graham Burke bagging five.

Forward Rory Gaffney has left the club to join Shamrock Rovers.



Thank you for your efforts with us Rory, and best of luck in the future!#WeAreSalford 🦁🔴 pic.twitter.com/TWoZoGSgl9 — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) February 24, 2020 Source: Salford City FC /Twitter

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!