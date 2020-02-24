This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shamrock Rovers sign striker Gaffney from Salford City

The 30-year-old Galway native has been on loan at Walsall this season.

By Ben Blake Monday 24 Feb 2020, 2:26 PM
Rory Gaffney in action for Salford City.
Rory Gaffney in action for Salford City.
SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE added another striker to their ranks in the shape of Rory Gaffney, Salford City confirmed this afternoon. 

The Hoops, who finished second in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and won the FAI Cup last season, have been in the market for a centre forward for some time.

Galway native Gaffney has spent much of this season on loan at League Two club Walsall from Salford City. The 30-year-old scored one goal in 15 league appearances for the Saddlers this term. 

He began his career at Mervue United and has since had spells with Limerick, Cambridge United, Bristol Rovers and Salford. 

Stephen Bradley’s side are away to Watford tonight, having hammered Cork City 6-0 at Tallaght Stadium on Friday night — with Graham Burke bagging five. 

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

