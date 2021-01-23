BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Saturday 23 January 2021
Advertisement

McIlroy holds one-shot lead heading into final day of Abu Dhabi Championship

The four-time major winner fired a third-round 67 on Saturday.

By AFP Saturday 23 Jan 2021, 3:32 PM
46 minutes ago 710 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5333697
Rory McIlroy [file photo].
Image: Curtis Compton
Rory McIlroy [file photo].
Rory McIlroy [file photo].
Image: Curtis Compton

RORY MCILROY WILL take a one-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton into the final day of the Abu Dhabi Championship after firing a third-round 67 on Saturday.

The four-time major winner started the day three strokes adrift of Hatton, but moved clear of the Englishman, who missed a short birdie putt on the 18th hole to tie the lead.

McIlroy’s five-under-par round took him to 13-under for the European Tour’s season-opening event, with two-time champion Tommy Fleetwood also in contention, sitting two shots off the pace in third.

The only tournament that the 31-year-old McIlroy has played more times than Abu Dhabi without winning the title is the Masters.

He has finished second on four occasions and third three times in his 10 previous appearances.

“I can’t go into tomorrow thinking it’s my turn,” the world number six told europeantour.com.

“I want to make it my turn. I have to go out there and continue to hit the ball like I hit it on the back nine tonight. If I can do that and give myself plenty of chances, I’ll have a real chance.”

The highlight of McIlroy’s round was an eagle on the par-five 10th when he holed his approach shot, while back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 took him ahead of Hatton.

“Obviously had that big stroke of luck on 10, the ball hitting the pin and going in,” he added.

“Apart from that, I played well. I drove it much better on the back nine and I hit it much better on the back nine, so I was really encouraged with that.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It was a frustrating day for world number nine Hatton, who struggled to find his best form in the blustery conditions.

A magnificent 40-foot birdie putt on the penultimate green dragged him back within one of McIlroy, but a three-putt on the next hole saw him finish with a disappointing par and a one-under 71.

Fleetwood, the Abu Dhabi winner in 2017 and 2018, bolstered his bid for a first European Tour victory since 2019 by carding a second straight 67.

American David Lipsky and Scotland’s Marc Warren sit three shots off the lead on 10-under, one ahead of Rafael Cabrera Bello, who could only manage a third-round 73, playing alongside McIlroy and Hatton.

© – AFP, 2021

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie