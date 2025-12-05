Rory McIlroy remains seven off the lead at Crown Australian Open

RORY MCILROY REMAINS seven shots off the lead after a second round of two-under 68 at the Crown Australian Open on the DP World Tour in Melbourne.

McIlroy opened with a 72 yesterday, and improved with a 68 to sit two-under overall.

Portugal’s Daniel Rodriguez leads the field on seven-under after a sizzling 64 today.

McIlroy’s late birdie burst kept him above the par cut line, with three on the last hour holes and back-to-back on the 17th and 18th.

The Holywood man had a steady front nine, with another birdie on the fifth, while his only bogey of the day came on the 14th before his strong finish.

He laughed off the air-shot from amidst the bushes afterwards.

“It felt like I could get in there really low like Seve (Ballesteros) used to, flick a little four iron and get it back into play. On the way down, caught a branch, and obviously just completely went over the ball,” McIlroy told Sky Sports.

“I honestly can’t remember the last time I had a fresh air! Not one of my finer moments, but it was nice to bounce back after that and play like I did the last few holes.”

He added: “I certainly haven’t had my best stuff over the last couple of days but it was nice to finish with the way that I did. It wasn’t looking great after the bogey on 14, but overall a great finish.

“Delighted to be here for the weekend. Seven isn’t too far back, I feel like if I can go out tomorrow morning and shoot a good one, I can get myself right back in the tournament.”