Sunday 5 May, 2019
Birthday 68 keeps McIlroy hot on the heels of leaders at Quail Hollow

The Down man turned 30 yesterday on what has proven one of his favourite courses.

By AFP Sunday 5 May 2019, 9:41 AM
26 minutes ago 650 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4620666
Marshalls keep the crowd quiet as McIlory tees off at the 6th.
Image: Jeff Siner
Marshalls keep the crowd quiet as McIlory tees off at the 6th.
Image: Jeff Siner
Marshalls keep the crowd quiet as McIlory tees off at the 6th.
Image: Jeff Siner

AMERICANS JASON DUFNER, Joel Dahmen and Max Homa shared the lead after Saturday’s third round of the US PGA Wells Fargo Championship, but lurking just two shots behind is Rory McIlroy.

Homa and Dahmen each fired one-under par 70 while Dufner shot 71 to share the lead at 11-under 202 after 54 holes at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

American Pat Perez fired a 66 to grab fourth on 203 with four-time major winner McIlroy in fifth on 204 after a 68 on a course where he has won twice and set a course record of 62 then broke it with a 61.

“I’ve played some great golf on this back nine and hopefully I can do it again,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy played on his 30th birthday, receiving a cake in the clubhouse and a song from spectators at the first tee, the first of many that would serenade him throughout the round.

McIlroy won his first US PGA title at Quail Hollow in 2010, recalling it came days before his 21st birthday so in America he was underage and not served alcohol, celebrating with apple juice instead of something bubblier.

“At least I can have champagne in my flute,” McIlroy said of his 30th birthday plans.

England’s Justin Rose was sixth on 205 after a 68 while Englishman Paul Casey fired a 66 to stand on 206 with Ireland’s Seamus Power, who shot 69.

Two afternoon rain delays halted play for a total of two hours and 17 minutes, pushing players to the limit to complete their rounds before darkness.

Homa sank a 14-foot birdie at the par-4 second and a five-footer at the par-4 eighth, then began the back nine with another birdie putt from seven feet. But he missed his chance for the lead alone with bogeys at 11 and 18, each time needing three shots to reach the green then missing par putts from six feet at 11 and nine feet on 18.

“I’ve always been comfortable when I’ve been playing well. I’ve just had struggling confidence getting into tournaments.

“But I’m having fun out there right now. You can’t win it today. I just have to focus on playing good, solid golf.”

GOLF: MAY 04 PGA - Wells Fargo Championship Source: William Howard

Dufner, the 2013 PGA Championship winner who has slumped to 230th in the world rankings, matched his career low with a 63 on Friday to lead but struggled Saturday.

Dufner stumbled back with bogeys on 11 and 12 after missing each fairway but answered with birdies at the 14th and par-5 15th, blasting from greenside rough and a bunker within two feet of the cup on each to hang onto a share of the lead.

McIlroy birdied the par-5 seventh, 10th and 15th holes, catching fire late after an unspectacular eight pars on the front nine.

“I played really well that front nine. I didn’t get a whole lot out of it,” McIlroy said. “To make a birdie right away on 10 was great.”

