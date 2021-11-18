McIlroy gets off to a flier in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

RORY MCILROY HAS got off to a dream start in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The $9m tournament – held at the Jumeirah Golf Estates – features Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel who are number 1 and 2 in the Race to Dubai standings.

Each player is seeking to become the first American to win the season-long race.

If they are going to win this tournament though then they are going to have to contend with McIlroy who has played some superb golf this morning.

The Ulsterman got proceedings under way with a birdie at the first before his approach to the second left him with a 13-footer for eagle. He nailed it to go three-under thru two holes.

It got better. His approach at the fifth landed adjacent to the hole and after a simple putt, he was already one shot behind the leaders. By the seventh he was in a share of the lead with Tapio Pulkannen on five-under – an eagle putt from 38 feet going close before the birdie became a formality.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

On he went, getting a birdie from 16 feet at the eighth to take the outright lead and while he dropped a shot at the ninth, by the tenth he was back in front, getting yet another birdie to lead on six-under.

Two players – Pulkannen and Joachim Hansen – shot 67s to hold the clubhouse lead with Christiaan Bezuidenhout also on five-under thru 17.

Shane Lowry is also in action – and is one-under thru 10 in a tie for 25th.