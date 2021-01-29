BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 29 January 2021
McIlroy sits three shots off the lead heading into the weekend at Torrey Pines

There are seven players battling it out at the summit of the Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 29 Jan 2021, 11:34 PM
11 minutes ago 135 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5340024
Rory McIlroy in action at Torrey Pines.
Image: Gregory Bull
Rory McIlroy in action at Torrey Pines.
Rory McIlroy in action at Torrey Pines.
Image: Gregory Bull

RORY MCILROY IS three shots off the lead heading into the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines.

McIlroy hit three birdies and three bogies on the way to carding a one-under 71 to leave him on five-under which keeps him in contention with the current leaders.

Jon Rahm is among seven players who are in a tie at the summit of the leaderboard at time of publication.

They are all on eight-under for the tournament but Patrick Reed Viktor Hovland and Lanto Griffin have yet to finish their rounds.

Meanwhile, Will Gordon, Robby Shelton and Peter Malnati are all following closely behind on seven-under.

After starting on the par-5 9th, McIlroy picked up birdies on the 10th and 12th holes.

Another birdie on the 17th but his round suffered a setback with bogeys on the 14th, 15th and 18th holes before turning onto the front nine where he made eight straight pars to finish his second round.

Ireland’s Seamus Power was also in action at Torrey Pines but he failed to make the cut after a carding a three-over 75 to leave him on nine-over overall.

Follow the live leaderboard here 

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

