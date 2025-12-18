Rory McIlroy suffers defeat to Scottie Scheffler in Golf Channel Games

RORY MCILROY’S team suffered defeat in the Golf Channel Games at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Florida.

The inaugural event featured McIlroy, Luke Donald, Shane Lowry and Haotong Li against world number one Scottie Scheffler, along with Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns and Luke Clanton.

Advertisement

The Americans started strongly with victories in the driving and short game events before McIlroy and co won the team relay.

The hosts prevailed in the 14-club challenge to establish a 3-1 lead, but the event went to a play-off after McIlroy’s team made it 3-3 by securing a bonus point in the closest-to-the-pin challenge.

McIlroy then faced off against Scheffler in an individual challenge, with the latter dropping his shot from 47 yards marginally closer to the hole to secure victory.

The win continues a brilliant 2025 for Scheffler, who triumphed in the PGA Championship and the Open, as well as becoming the second player after Tiger Woods to claim the PGA Tour player of the year accolade at least four times in a row.