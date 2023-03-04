McIlroy makes strong charge at Bay Hill, mixed fortunes for Harrington and Lowry

RORY MCILROY MADE a strong charge in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, a four-under par 68 leaving him in a tie for fifth and just two shots behind leaders Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler and Kurt Kitayama.

Tyrrell Hatton is in fourth after his brilliant 66 today with McIlroy a shot further back alongside Harris English.

McIlroy enjoyed a bogey-free round and made progress as a result of picking up shots on the par-fives on the front nine, the 4th and the 6th, and then further birdies on the back nine on the 10th and 16th. He is right in contention heading into the final round.

For much of the day it was a positive one for Padraig Harrington but a double-bogey on the last spoiled a lot of good work done before that. He finished on level par today and is -1 for the tournament.

He reached the turn at two-under for his round with birdies on the 4th and 7th, bogeyed the 10th before a birdie on the 13th left him two-under for his round until the last.

It was a day to forget for Shane Lowry as he carded eight-over 80, while Seamus Power was four-over for his round with a 76.

Both players are +6 overall. Lowry had started the day two-under but had a pair of triple bogeys on his front nine at the 4th and 9th. Three further bogeys arrived on the back nine in a row in between the 14th and 16th. Power had three bogeys, a double bogey on the 6th and one birdie in his round.

More to follow…