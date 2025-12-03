Rory McIlroy: 'It's really just focusing on the majors and being a part of that Ryder Cup team'

MASTERS CHAMPION RORY McIlroy has reset his goals after completing golf’s career grand slam in April and on Wednesday said it was now about chasing the biggest trophies at sacred venues.

That starts with the Australian Open at Royal Melbourne this week.

The Northern Irishman is in Australia for the first time in 11 years, where he is on a mission to lift a second Stonehaven Cup to go with his 2013 victory over Adam Scott on the final hole at Royal Sydney.

Rory McIlroy plays a shot during the pro-am round ahead of the Australian Open at the Royal Melbourne. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

McIlroy has already declared 2025 his career-defining year given it included an emotional breakthrough at Augusta National, a triumph at the Players Championship and the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He also secured an Irish Open, a seventh European order of merit and an away Ryder Cup win at Bethpage in the face of abuse from the New York crowd.

But the world No 2 is not satisfied and wants to end the year in style in Melbourne at the DP World Tour co-sanctioned event.

“Australia has been a very big part of my golfing journey going back to playing the Australian Open as an amateur back in 2005,” McIlroy told reporters.

“I’ve talked about trying to win at some of the most important venues in golf and this week is one of them. You think about the people who have won at Royal Melbourne and how highly regarded it is.”

McIlroy’s Masters green jacket ensured he became just the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors in a career, having won a US Open, two PGA Championships and the British Open Championship.

He experienced a lull after winning the Masters and was not a factor at the PGA Championship and US Open this year.

But the Holywood native enjoyed a stirring chase of the Claret Jug at one of his boyhood clubs, Royal Portrush, where he finished tied for seventh behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

Chief among his goals is an Open Championship win at historic St Andrews, regarded as the home of golf, where the major will be played in 2027.

“I was lucky enough to win at Pebble Beach this year for the first time and obviously at Augusta. I’d love to win at St Andrews one day,” he said.

“I’d love to win a US Open at Pebble Beach. There’s a few venues in our game that maybe mean more than some of the others.

“I want to win more majors. I want to be part of more Ryder Cup teams,” he added.

“I’d say my records on either tour, whether it be the DP World Tour or PGA Tour, are probably meaning a little less to me as time moves on.

“It’s really just focusing on the majors and being a part of that Ryder Cup team and trying to build on the legacy I’ve (built) over the last 15 years.”

McIlroy will tee off Thursday morning in a marquee group at Royal Melbourne with 2013 Masters winner Scott and Australian Min Woo Lee.

