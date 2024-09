Rory McIlroy loses out to Billy Horschel in play-off at Wentworth

RORY MCILROY JUST missed out on victory at Wentworth today, as Billy Horschel defeated him in a play-off to win his second BMW PGA Championship title in four years on a dramatic final day.

Horschel eagled the second extra hole to win the DP World Tour’s flagship event after he, McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence had finished tied on 20 under par.

Lawrence was eliminated on the first extra hole after seeing his third shot spin back off the green and into the water, with McIlroy and Horschel both making birdie.

Billy Horschel EAGLES the second play-off hole to win the BMW PGA Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/vdsCvdC9JO — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 22, 2024

The players returned to the par-five 18th for the second extra hole and both found the green in two, McIlroy narrowly missing his eagle attempt before Horschel holed from marginally closer.

Lawrence had set the clubhouse target following a superb closing 65, although the South African would ultimately be left to rue failing to birdie either of the two closing par fives.

That left the door open for the chasing pack and McIlroy looked set to take full advantage when he holed from 45 feet for an eagle on the 17th and saw his approach to the 18th narrowly avoid the water to the left of the green.

However, after a poor chip McIlroy’s birdie attempt from 15 feet never threatened the hole and Horschel – whose third shot almost span back into the hole for what would have been a winning eagle – holed out for birdie to make it a three-way play-off.

Tom McKibbin’s round of 66, which contained six birdies and no bogeys, saw him finish the tournament on 13-under in a tie for 10th place.

Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington both ended up a shot back on 12-under, in a tie for 12th.

Lowry enjoyed a round five-under 67, finishing strongly after a bogey on 11 as he had an eagle on 12, along with birdies on 16 and 18. Harrington’s round of four-under 68 saw him register four birdies and no dropped shots.