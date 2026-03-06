Second round 68 for Rory McIlroy at Bay Hill

A BRILLIANT BACK nine saw Rory McIlroy card a second round 68 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, leaving him four-under for the tournament at the midway mark.

After his struggles yesterday in the closing holes, three-over for his last six holes saw him finish with a 72, McIlroy burst to life today at Bayhill after the turn.

He was level par after nine, having recorded a birdie on the 4th and a bogey on the 8th, but birdied on the short par-four 10th after sinking an 11-foot putt.

McIlroy built on that on the par-five 12th, pitching to 48 feet and two-putting from there for his birdie. Another shot was gained on the 13th when his wedge left him nine feet from the hole to set up a birdie.

He came close to an eagle with a 25-footer on the par-five 16th before settling for his fourth birdie of the back nine.

First round leader Daniel Berger, who recorded a 63 yesterday, has extended his advantage today and is currently 12-under, five shots clear of Ludvig Aberg and Sahith Theegala.

Shane Lowry is currently out on the course, the Offaly native was two-over after his first round yesterday.

More to follow…