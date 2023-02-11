McIlroy's reign as world number one under threat after stuttering third round

RORY MCILROY’S REIGN as world number one could come to an end at the WM Phoenix Open this weekend.

McIlroy had a wildly inconsistent third round on Saturday, making six birdies but also littering his card with three bogeys and a costly double-bogey.

His one-under par round of 70 moved him to three-under par for the tournament and a share of 29th place at the time of writing.

But his struggles look set to leave the door open for either Scottie Scheffler or Jon Rahm to overtake him at the top of the Official World Golf Rankings.

Scheffler held a two-shot lead at the top of the leaderboard at the half-way point in his third round, making the turn on 12-under par.

A win would see him return to world number one at McIlroy’s expense — provided McIlroy does not improve to finish in third place outright — while a second-place finish could also be enough if McIlroy slips further down the leaderboard on Sunday.

Rahm — who can become world number one himself if he wins and McIlroy finishes outside the top two — is currently in a tie for eighth, four shots behind Scheffler on eight-under par through 11 holes.

Seamus Power sits alongside McIlroy on three-under with five holes still to play in his third round.