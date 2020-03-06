'I didn't like where the money was coming from' - McIlroy defends Premier Golf League criticism

Rory McIlroy says golfers won't have the same ownership of their schedule in the Premier Golf League.

RORY MCILROY HAS spoken out against the proposed Premier Golf League, saying that players won’t have the same freedom they are afforded in the PGA.

The world number one, who is one shot off the lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, previously said “I’m out” about the prospect of joining the breakaway circuit.

The tournaments would be 54 holes rather than the traditional 72 and there would be an individual and team league format, with the weekly individual winner claiming $2m (€1.8m) of the $10m (€9.2m) purse.

Reiterating his opposition to the proposal this week, McIlroy told the Golf Channel that he wants to remain loyal to the PGA:

“I’d like to think I’m quite a loyal person. I think the PGA has given me a platform to showcase my skills, build my brand and turn me into this golfer and athlete.

“The reason I said what I said [was] we were in Mexico a couple of weeks ago and some people decided not to go, but that was their choice. They have autonomy over their schedule and they can pick and choose when and where they want to play.”

He continued:

.@McIlroyRory's found a home and plenty of support on the PGA TOUR and he will always remain loyal 🤜🏼🤛🏼 pic.twitter.com/EpPATsXpCK — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 5, 2020

“If we go to this new league, that’s not gonna be the case. You’re going to be contracted to play 18 events, they’re gonna tell you where and when you should be there.

“As a golfer and an independent contractor, I didn’t like the sound of that. I didn’t really like where the money was coming from either and I wanted to be the first one to speak out against it.

“I’m glad that I have.

